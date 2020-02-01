Kampung Baru redevelopment takes into account interests of Malays, says Agong

The Agong said he had been informed that the redevelopment of Kampung Baru was aimed at empowering the Malays in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today decreed that Kampung Baru, an icon of Kuala Lumpur, be redeveloped in line with the rapid development of the city by taking into account the rights and interests of the Malays.

In his royal address during the investiture ceremony at Istana Melawati here held in conjunction with Federal Territory Day celebrations, His Majesty said the government is currently working to redevelop Kampung Baru through a carefully drafted development plan.

His Majesty also expressed the hope that the redevelopment could be realised by taking into account the rights and interests of the Malays due to the fact that Kampung Baru symbolises the settlement of Malays in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

The Agong said he had been informed that the redevelopment of Kampung Baru was aimed at empowering the Malays in Kuala Lumpur.

“Through this redevelopment effort, land titles will remain in the hands of the Malays. The architectural heritage and culture will continue and be strengthened,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his happiness and appreciation with regard to the efforts and commitment of the government in developing the federal territory.

Various activities and initiatives continuously implemented by the Federal Territories Ministry and aimed at safeguarding the welfare of the people, reducing the cost of living and improving the standard of living, are benefiting various target groups, especially those of the low-income (B40) group, he said.

Among the initiatives seen to have a direct impact on the people are the Go-KL free city bus service and home ownership for the underprivileged (comprising people eligible to receive tithes or ‘zakat’), as well as accommodation facilities at very affordable rates for single individuals from the B40 group who face difficulties in renting a room in the federal capital of Kuala Lumpur.

“We hope the initiatives and programmes implemented by the government will be enjoyed by all in the federal territory, regardless of race or religion,” the Agong added.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also said sports development should not be overlooked as it is a great platform which can be used to bring together people of all races and religions, while enabling them to enjoy healthy lives.

“I hope that sports programmes in the Federal Territory continue to be strengthened and that more athletes from the Federal Territory can be produced to raise the name of the country at the international level,” he said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad were present at today’s investiture ceremony.

A total of 188 individuals were conferred with awards and medals at the ceremony.

His Majesty reminded the award recipients to look after their integrity and good name in order to maintain the honour of the awards received. — Bernama