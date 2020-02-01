Johor Japen intensifying dissemination of info on coronavirus through ‘info on wheels’

Tourists wearing masks cross a street outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 1 — The Johor Information Department (Japen) is focusing its attention on crowded places and tourist spots to make announcements and channel accurate information on the 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCoV) novels.

State Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman the Dzulkefly Ahmad said the announcement through the “Info on Wheels” (IOW) programme by the Johor Information Department’s Mobile Public Announcement Unit, is specifically focused on the city here, Forest City, Kota Iskandar administrative center and the Johor Premium Outlets mall.

“The announcements and distribution of pamphlets were carried out in all districts since last January 27, but our focus is on tourist spots in Johor Baru, Forest City, Kota Iskandar and Johor Premium Outlets in Kulai,” he said when met by Bernama here today.

He said IOW was also carried out at events and functions that were organised by the govermment.

The IOW announcement on coronavirus, he said, contained accurate information on the disease, such as preventive measures, symptoms of infection, how it spread and the state’s preparedness and response to prevent the spread.

“At all major state government events, Japen will distribute pamphlets to the public information on coronavirus and measures to prevent getting the disease, including in villages,” he addede.

A private sector employee, Nur Zakiah Md Noh, 35, said IOW is a good initiative to get messages on coronavirus and measures to prevent it across to the public.

“With this information, dissemination of false information or inaccurate news about coronavirus can be avoided.

“The government’s move in making the announcements should also be commended because, indirectly, the public can know the preventive measures and action taken by the government to protect the people,” she said.

Muhamad Arif Jaminan, 25, regarded the IOW announcement as a fast and proactive move by the government to disseminate information on coronavirus to the masses. — Bernama