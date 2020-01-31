Retract allegations and apologise, G25 tells PAS president over militant comparison

Pro-moderation group G25 demanded PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang (pic) issue a public apology over the remarks published on January 17 on Harakahdaily. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Pro-moderation group G25 has demanded that PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang retract his remarks comparing the group and Al-Maunah, a militant group that sparked a major security alert back in 2000.

The group also demanded he issue a public apology over the remarks published on January 17 on Harakahdaily.

“The PAS president’s unacceptable slander of G25 in branding us as worse than terrorist group Al-Maunah is defamatory and has the tendency to incite or provoke hatred or discontent towards G25 which are offences under sections 503 and 505(c) of the Penal Code.

“In view of the above, we demand that Abdul Hadi retract his unfounded allegations against G25 and issue a public apology. We reserve all our rights, including taking legal action,” the group said in a statement today.

It accused Hadi of slandering the G25 and that his motive was political.

“G25 is perplexed by the contents of the said article and its title which is highly defamatory of G25 and is replete with false accusations and misstatements.

“The said article purports to be a response to the G25 report Administration of Matters Pertaining to Islam in Malaysia (SAIM report).

“Yet it is evident that Datuk Seri Hadi Awang has neither read nor understood the SAIM report, but uses this opportunity to level extremely irresponsible and serious allegations against G25,” the group said.

In the said Harakahdaily article titled “G25 Membahayakan Akidah Umat Islam” or G25 Threatens the Islam Faith claimed the group of retired senior civil servants posed an intellectual threat to Muslims, following its release of a report on the administration of Islam in the country which sparked criticism over its call to review shariah provisions on apostasy.

The group said it was open to constructive criticism but will not tolerate baseless attacks.