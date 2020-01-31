Government has many projects planned for Kampung Baru, says FT minister

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad says the governtment plans to build affordable housing and business areas for the Malays in Kampung Baru to increase the number of Malays in Kuala Lumpur in an orderly and planned manner. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Various development projects are planned to turn Kampung Baru into a more modern, organised and beautiful area, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said the mosque in Kampung Baru would be the centre of development which would include a 9.6 hectares Malay community heritage park.

‘‘The concept of this park is similar to Kampong Morten in Melaka but on a larger scale. It will have houses built in accordance with Malay architecture and 11 units of existing homes in Kampung Baru will be preserved and placed in the park. “

“Now, what is being built is a modern pedestrian bridge named ‘Saloma Link’, which will be decorated with LED lights, that connects Kampung Baru to KLCC (Kuala Lumpur City Centre). After this, it will only take only 15 minutes on foot for the residents of Kampung Baru who want to go to KLCC, “he said in an interview on Ruang BIcara Bernama TV here yesterday night.

He said the park would also have a heritage theatre that would showcase the culture of the Malay community to the public.

He said that more public transport services would be made available in the village area.

The government would also build affordable housing and business areas for the Malays in Kampung Baru to increase the number of Malays in Kuala Lumpur in an orderly and planned manner, he added. — Bernama