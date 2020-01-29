Agong stops to check on crash victim

Sultan Abdullah had on two previous occasions last year stopped to check on motorists who were involved in road crashes in Putrajaya.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The caring nature of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for the people was once again seen when he stopped his car early this morning along the Maju Expressway (MEX) here to check on a crash victim.

According to a posting on Istana Negara’s Instagram, Sultan Abdullah was on his way to Putrajaya to attend the Pre-Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

After taking a look at the victim’s car and chatting with the driver, Sultan Abdullah continued on his journey to Istana Melawati, Putrajaya, for the meeting.

Sultan Abdullah had on two previous occasions last year stopped to check on motorists who were involved in road crashes in Putrajaya. — Bernama