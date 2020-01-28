Coronavirus: Government’s top priority is saving lives, says Guan Eng

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government’s top priority, currently, is saving lives of the people in the face of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 28 — The government’s top priority, currently, is saving lives of the people in the face of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the government was giving its utmost focus to resolve the issue which affects the lives, safety and health of Malaysians.

“We will think about the impact of the coronavirus on the economy after we address the aspect of saving lives,” he said when met by reporters after attending Chinese New Year open house for Bukit Bendera constituency here today.

At the same time, the minister urged all Malaysians to follow guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health as well as stay united in facing the coronavirus threat.

“Do not easily believe in fake news as it will only lead to chaos.

“Have faith in the professionalism of the doctors, specialists, nurses and the Ministry of Health. They are doing a great job and the Ministry of Finance will give full support to the Health Ministry,” he added. — Bernama