Upko Putatan chief, committee members quit party

Datuk Marcus Makin Mojigoh (pic) said that among the reasons for their action was dissatisfaction with Upko’s leadership who were said to be insensitive to grassroots’ grievances. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 27 — The United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) Putatan chief Datuk Marcus Makin Mojigoh along with almost all committee members today announced quitting the party with immediate effect.

Majigoh said only deputy division chief Datuk Alex Martin and committee member Jacky Litong were absent from the group.

The former Putatan Member of Parliament said that among the reasons for their action was dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership who were said to be insensitive to grassroots’ grievances.

“Upko Putatan also disagreed with the support of the party leadership on the implementation of the Sabah Provisional Pass (PSS) previously. Upko Putatan was also excluded from any post at the district level,” he said at a press conference held at his residence in Kampung Kotiduvan Duvanson near here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mojigoh has dismissed speculation that they will be joining Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) following the presence of PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili and several other party members at the Chinese New Year celebration at his residence shortly after the party’s announcement. — Bernama