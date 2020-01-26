Coronavirus: Get updates only from relevant ministries, MMA urges public

MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran says members of the public should only get updates and information on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases in Malaysia from the Health Ministry and other relevant ministries. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 ― Members of the public should only get updates and information on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases in Malaysia from the Health Ministry and other relevant ministries through statements released in the media.

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said, this would prevent the public from sharing unsubstantiated information that may create unnecessary fear and panic among the people.

“Advice by the Ministry of Health on precautions must also be taken seriously. Now is the time for all to place our trust in the government in handling this complex situation.

“We have full faith that it is being handled well by the Ministry of Health under the leadership of Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and that the government is doing its best in carrying out all necessary measures,” he said in a statement today.

MMA also advised all healthcare providers including doctors, pharmacists, nurses, assistant medical officers, lab technologies and support staff to maintain and adhere to the highest standards of infection control that is already in place to protect themselves in the line of duty.

So far, four confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been detected in the country. ― Bernama