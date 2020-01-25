MMEA detains two boats for licence violations

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Port Klang January 14, 2017. — Picture by Dawn Chin

PORT DICKSON, Jan 25 — The Melaka and Negri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two boats for licence violations today.

Its director Maritime Captain Haris Fadzillah Abdullah said both boats were detained at Tanjung Tuan and Teluk Kemang waters at about 8.40am and 11am respectively.

“The seizures were carried out by Maritime personnel patrolling the waters of Negeri Sembilan during a daily routine operation.

“During patrol, we found a boat with three anglers without a registration number and licence while another boat was operating with an expired licence. The crew of both boats were detained and escorted to the Kuala Linggi Maritime Pier for investigation under the Fisheries Act 1985 and Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952,” he said in a statement here today.

He advised boat owners to ensure that their boat licences were renewed before going out to sea so that authorities could conduct inspections on safety to avoid any accidents.

“We are intensifying enforcement operations on passenger and fishing boats to ensure public safety remains a priority in Melaka and Negri Sembilan waters especially during the festive season.”

MMEA is urging the public to share crime and emergency information with the Maritime Operations Centre at 06-3876730 or 999. — Bernama