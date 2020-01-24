Health D-G: Contact tracing done on eight people who travelled with Singapore’s first novel coronavirus patient

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all eight people have undergone health screening and so far have not shown any signs or symptoms of the infection. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Johor Health Department has completed contact tracing procedure on eight people who were in close contact with a 66-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan, China who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Singapore.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all eight people have undergone health screening and so far have not shown any signs or symptoms of the infection.

“Test samples have also been taken for detection test.

“The state health department will continue to monitor their health condition for up to 14 days or until they return to their home country, or earlier,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a statement.

The Singapore government yesterday confirmed a case tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Following which the Singapore Ministry of Health had contacted the Malaysian Health Ministry (MOH) to inform that there were eight people who were in close contact with the Chinese national, who is currently located in Johor Baru, Malaysia.

The eight contacts consist of four adults and four children and all were from China.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that there were no other confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reported to the Johor state health department or MOH today.

“MOH will continue to monitor the current development of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China through information obtained from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other official sources,” he added.

Meanwhile, deputy health ministry Dr Lee Boon Chye reportedly said the eight people have been isolated and are being monitored by health officers at the hotel in Johor Baru for symptoms related to the virus.

Dr Lee also said there were no cases in Malaysia so far.

Earlier, three suspected cases were discharged from the hospital in Sabah and Sungai Buloh respectively, while the fourth case suspect is still undergoing treatment in Sabah.