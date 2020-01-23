Chief minister: Scheduled water supply in Melaka starts Jan 29

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the first phase of the scheduled water supply would involve 550,673 domestic consumers. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Jan 23 — Scheduled supply of water will be implemented in Melaka starting next Wednesday (January 29) due to the current the dry and hot weather due to the second phase of the Northeast Monsoon which is expected to end in March.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the first phase of the scheduled water supply would involve 550,673 domestic consumers, comprising 62.8 per cent of the state area, where the majority of the residents came from Melaka Tengah district area.

“Scheduled water supply is being implemented due to low water level at the dams. It is based on the rotation concept of one day without water supply and the next day with water supply. The first phase is for domestic consumers. No schools, hospitals, industries, hotels and so on will be affected.

“The scheduled water supply is if we do not have rain until the end of March. The second phase will be implemented if there is no rain after that,” he told a press conference after launching the Coffee Break programme held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations in Ayer Keroh here today.

Adly said the water level today at the Durian Tunggal Dam in Alor Gajah was at 38.5 per cent; Jus Dam, Jasin (34.5 per cent) and Asahan Dam, Jasin (56.7 per cent).

Adly urged the people to use water sparingly so that sufficient water would be available until the current hot spell ended.

He also advised the public to make the necessary preparation to store sufficient water during the period.

He added that 132 one-stop centres would be set up at the affected areas for consumers to get information on the scheduled works. — Bernama