Guan Eng: Malaysians used e-Tunai to pay for groceries, transportation and food

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The majority of consumers use the RM30 e-Tunai Rakyat incentive to buy groceries, and to pay for telecommunications, transportation and food, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

According to him, RM105 million have been spent since the rollout on Jan 15, which is almost 25 per cent of the RM450 million allocated for the initiative in Budget 2020.

“To date, from the 4.8 million applications, 3.5 million have been approved and response has been encouraging,” he told the media after a visit to the IOI City Mall in conjunction with the launch of the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative here today.

Also present was Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change, Yeo Bee Yin.

The e-Tunai Rakyat programme was introduced to encourage the use of e-wallet with the provision of RM30 redeemable through one of three selected e-wallet operators, Grab, Boost or Touch ‘n Go.

Asked if the e-Tunai initiative would be a platform for future subsidy payments, Lim said: “Before that, it is important to register the people to be part of digital payment programme, now (it) is less than eight million”. — Bernama