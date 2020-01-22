Berjaya Corp to showcase palm oil recipes at its hotels, culinary schools

Berjaya Corporation founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan and Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok. — Picture courtesy of Primary Industries Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Berjaya Corporation has joined hands with the government to promote palm oil use amid overseas campaigns, especially in the west, against the Malaysian commodity.

In a statement today, the Primary Industries Ministry said the Malaysian conglomerate has agreed to work with it and the Malaysia Palm Oil Council as part of the “Love My Palm Oil Campaign” launched last year by minister Teresa Kok.

It said Berjaya Corporation — founded by tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan whose interests include property development and the hospitality industry — will be setting up a palm oil awareness walkabout area at its Berjaya Hotel Times Square here and also get its chefs to cook up dishes using palm oil at its hotels and culinary schools over the next two months.

“This was deemed timely since 2020 is Visit Malaysia Year and the expected influx of more than 20 million tourists can have a taste of Malaysia through these primed food recipes developed by Berjaya Hotels and its culinary schools,” the ministry said.

It added that Tan has also committed to actively look into various locally grown and available supply chains to be added to their long list of already successful consumer platforms.

Kok welcomed Berjaya Corporation’s commitment and added that her ministry is looking to further develop products for palm oil and other local commodities.

“The products are formulated and packaged to international standards and are getting international attraction but yet their ability to expand into major markets are limited due to a lack of business experiences and supply chain management.

“In this matter the long-term expertise and experience of the Berjaya Corporation which is already world class and demonstrated by their successful management of leading brands such as 7-Eleven, Starbucks and Kenny Rogers could come in handy,” said Kok, adding that Berjaya’s show of support is timely.

Malaysia’s palm oil industry has come under international pressure due in part to increasing attention over global climate change and deforestation claims.