PM gets a glimpse of more 5G demo projects in Langkawi

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) tries on a VR set during his inspections of 5G demonstration projects in Langkawi January 20, 2010. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Jan 20 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today continued his inspections of 5G demonstration projects here.

First up, the Prime Minister opened a 5G Command Centre (5GCC) located at the Langkawi Land and District Office.

Accompanied by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Dr Mahathir was given a briefing on the 5GCC by Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) chief strategy officer Tengku Muneer Tengku Muzani.

An integrated command centre which allows for real-time surveillance for large scale monitoring by local authorities to cater for various needs backed up by analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), the 5GCC is furnished with advanced security features to serve as a security monitoring centre through closed -circuit television (CCTV) cameras being installed at hotspots on the island.

Also present were Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak. — Bernama