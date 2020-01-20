JPM complex to be renamed as Setia Perdana Complex

A general view of Putrajaya January 10, 2019. Effective February 1, the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) Complex in Parcel B will change its name to Setia Perdana Complex. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) Complex in Parcel B here, will change its name to Setia Perdana Complex, effective February 1.

The JPM, in a statement today, said with the change in the name, the eight buildings at the complex (Block 1 to 8) will also be known as Setia Perdana 1 to 8.

“This is an initiative taken to rebrand government’s complexes, which had used the name of Parcel A to F since Putrajaya was first developed 25 years ago,” the statement said.

Further information can be obtained by calling JPM’s Corporate Communication Unit at 03-8872 3438 / 3437 or via its website www.jpm.gov.my. — Bernama