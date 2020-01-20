After Dr M’s one-term Pakatan caution, Penang CM also urges against complacency

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press during the agreement exchange between Penang Development Corporation and Biopolis Resources Sdn Bhd at Komtar January 20, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 20 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) may have held Penang for the third term but the coalition must not be too complacent, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

Chow, who is from DAP, said the Penang administration will have to continue monitoring the situation on the ground with regards to the people’s support.

“We can’t be too complacent, we can’t rest on our laurels, so we have to continue to engage the community which we’ve been doing frequently,” he said in a press conference in response to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s reported remark earlier today.

Dr Mahathir told reporters in Langkawi that the ruling PH coalition could be a one-term government if its leaders do not change.

The prime minister, who is also chairman of Bersatu, noted that the ruling coalition had lost five by-elections to date, adding that some PH leaders still do not see the waning support for the coalition and were embroiled in infighting.

Chow, who is also Penang PH chairman, said state assemblymen and city councillors were constantly working and meeting people in public to the chagrin of their spouses, indicating their level of commitment to public service.

“We will continue to implement pro-people policies and projects to get a strong level of support from the people,” he added.

Chow said Dr Mahathir made a qualified statement because if PH leaders do not buck up, the PH government may end up as a one-term government.

“All component parties in PH must buck up collectively and individually, while in DAP, we will continue to listen to the voices of the people,” he said.

He said DAP will play its role as a major component of PH and only use internal channels to get consensus in the government and party.

“This is so that any challenges in terms of issues affecting the level of support can be addressed effectively,” he said.