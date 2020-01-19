WhatsApp service interruption where users can’t send images, voice notes now fully restored

Earlier, it appeared that WhatsApp is currently having some issues which affect its service worldwide but service has been restored. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — It looks like WhatsApp has been fully restored. We can now send and receive photos, stickers and voice notes without any issues. KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — It looks like WhatsApp has been fully restored. We can now send and receive photos, stickers and voice notes without any issues.

Earlier, it appeared that WhatsApp is currently having some issues which affect its service worldwide. Several users have complained that they can’t send images, stickers and voice notes via WhatsApp. Fortunately, the text service seems to be unaffected and you should be able to send or receive WhatsApp messages without any issues.

According to DownDetector, there’s a sudden rise of complaints for WhatsApp in the past hour. Unlike the previous service downtime, Facebook and Instagram appear to be unaffected at the time of writing.

WhatsApp has not provided any update on its official Twitter and Facebook page. We can confirm that this issue affects Malaysian users and we still don’t know how long it will take for them to restore full service.