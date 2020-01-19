Pekadin urges govt to suspend introduction of PSS

The Sabah Temporary Pass initiative has seen pushback from locals. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 19 — The Sabah Kadazandusun Murut Welfare and Education Association (Pekadin), is calling on the government to immediately suspend the introduction of Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) to replace three documents for foreigners in Sabah.

Pekadin vice-president Simon Molubi said a large portion of the state locals did not agree with the proposal.

He said the association hoped the government would listen to pulse and feelings of the people on issuing PSS which could be renewed for illegal immigrants.

“Pekadin also welcomes the statement of Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal in Kadamaian, Kota Belud today to discuss with the Home Ministry on the PSS issue.

“We hope the PSS proposal would be suspended for the future of local residents and the future generation,” he said in a statement here today.

In September last year, the Home Ministry announced the proposal to introduce PSS in Sabah.

Its minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in announcing the matter said the three documents referred to are Kad Burung-Burung, Census Certificate and IMM13.

Muhyiddin said the PSS card would be effective on June 1 this year with safety features such as biometric, picture and finger print.

PSS is said to be aimed at improving enforcement to ensure the record of foreigners is centralised and uniform. — Bernama