MetMalaysia: Warning of strong winds, rough seas until Wednesday

Strong winds bend coconut trees in Kampung Pantai Sepat in Kuantan November 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, 19 Jan — The strong north-easterly winds of 50 to 60km per hour and waves as high as 4.5 metres are expected in waters off Condore from tomorrow until Wednesday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement today said strong winds of 40-50km per hour and waves up to 3.5 metre are also expected in waters off Reef North, Reef South, Layang-Layang, northern Bunguran, east Samui and Tioman from tomorrow until Wednesday.

“This condition is dangerous to small boat, sea recreation and sports,” it said.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the waters off Bunguran, as well as off West Sarawak, until 6pm today.

The weather condition may result in strong winds of up to 50km per hr and rough seas with waves as high as 3.5 metre and are dangerous to small boats. — Bernama