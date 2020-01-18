State PKR chiefs demand Zuraida's sacking from party

Kedah PKR chief Datuk Johari Abdul speaks to reporters in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Jan 18 ― Ten state chapter chiefs of PKR demanded today for the party's disciplinary board to sack Zuraida Kamaruddin, who is the party's vice-president, after she was served with a show-cause letter yesterday.

In a press conference led by Kedah PKR chief Datuk Johari Abdul, the nine leaders unanimously called for Zuraida's sacking, lamenting that her presence in the party is not helping PKR and its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“So we view her presence as meaningless, apart from worsening the situation and may perhaps affect the party in the future,” Johari told reporters.

When asked if Zuraida's removal may cost the party its support from the Women's wing, mostly owing to her strong influence, Johari said it is a risk which must be taken for the party's wellbeing.

“We are willing to take that risk rather than keeping her. She doesn't help at all. This is an important question.

“When a party member does not adhere to the rules and regulations and also the [party] constitution, then we have a problem,” he said, adding that this is why Zuraida must be removed.

Johari said that the show-cause letter issued to Zuraida had accused her to insulting the leadership, absence from meeting and making public statements.

Fuziah Salleh, who was at the press conference, said that Zuraida has missed 13 MPP meetings, including the one held today.

Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak meanwhile, denied that Zuraida commands a strong support from the Women's Wing.

“I want to touch on one thing. Many are assuming that she has a massive support, but it's not true within the grassroots. Take Perak for example. Of the 24 branches, 22 are urging Zuraida to be sacked.

“Likewise the Youth wing. Only one does not support [her sacking], while the others support. It is the same with Wanita too. So to say that she has a strong support within Wanita, it's not true. You can ask the state chiefs here,” he added.

Earlier, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced that Zuraida was served with a show-cause letter yesterday, with a 14-day period to respond.

Zuraida was previously referred to PKR`s disciplinary board, after her diatribe against the leadership last November.