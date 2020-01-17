Kimanis by-election: Police urge supporters not to provoke, cause chaos

The Election Commission (EC) logo is seen on yellow tape at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force Camp in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BEAUFORT, Jan 17 — Police have advised supporters of all candidates contesting in the Kimanis by-election not to be provocative and cause tension and chaos on polling day tomorrow.

Beaufort District Police Chief DSP Azmir Abdul Razak said police have made all preparations including the manpower and logistics to monitor and maintain security at all the polling centres to ensure that a smooth voting process.

“A total of 859 police officers and men are on duty in various sections, including the drone unit, the special branch, and crime unit for polling day tomorrow,” he said in a press conference held at the Beaufort District Police Headquarters here today.

Azmir said the road in front of Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir, the official counting centre for the by-election, was closed from 8 am today until midnight tomorrow (Jan 18).

“We closed only the road in front of the hall. It is not a main road so it will not affect the smooth flow of traffic,” he said.

On a separate development, Azmir said 13 investigation papers have been opened out of the 26 police reports lodged so far.

The Kimanis parliamentary by-election sees a straight fight between Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin. — Bernama