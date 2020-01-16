Bersatu Youth suspends members linked to drug party

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks during an Armada fundraiser at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam December 2, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Youth (Armada) wing has suspended two of its leaders with immediate effect, according to Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

The Armada chief said this was decided following a meeting of the wing’s leaders.

“Ahmad Redzuan Mohamed Shafi is suspended as the assistant secretary of the national Armada and the position will be held by Danial Syahiran Ho Imran Ho, an exco of the national Armada.

“Adhif Syan Abdullah is suspended as the Selangor Armada chief and the position will be held by Anas Akashah Nazri, the deputy chief of Selangor Armada,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Saddiq said the suspensions will remain throughout the police investigation into the incident in which the two were arrested last week.

He also expressed hope for the investigation to proceed smoothly and fairly based on the country’s laws.

The two were among 17 people arrested at a house party on Sunday. Police later alleged that 16 of them tested positive for illicit drugs.

Adhif, who is the assemblyman for Dengkil, initially denied he had been arrested and claimed to have been home at the time, but later said he was simply at the wrong place and time.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is the home minister, said he will leave it to the police to investigate the matter.