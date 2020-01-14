Shafie: Bersatu rep’s arrest has no bearing on Warisan campaign in Kimanis

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal addresses a youth gathering in Bongawan January 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 14 — The police detention of an assemblyman from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday did not affect the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) campaign in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the detention showed the government’s transparency in taking action, against those who committed a crime, regardless of position and rank.

“At least we are transparent in taking action no matter what level (and) what rank in the party. That means the government is very responsible,” he told reporters after attending the assembly of young people in Bongawan near here last night.

It was reported earlier that an assemblyman was among 17 people arrested during a raid at a condominium in Jalan Puchong, Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama