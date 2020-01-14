Anwar thanks AGC, says won’t forgive Yusoff Rawther for sexual misconduct claims

Anwar said that he will not forgive the allegations and insults made towards him. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Attorney General’s Chambers for its professionalism in announcing that it would not be taking action in reference to allegations of a sexual assault by a politician, on the basis that there was insufficient evidence.

“I have studied the statement of Solicitor-General Datuk Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek today. I welcome the decision of the Attorney General’s Chambers and I would also like to express my appreciation and thanks to the authorities for the professionalism exhibited,” he said in a Twitter post tonight.

In a media statement today, Engku Nor Faizah said that having reviewed all evidence obtained from the police, the Attorney General’s Chambers had found material contradictions of fact that could not support the institution of charges against any party under section 354 or any other provision of the Penal Code.

In his Twitter post, Anwar also said that he could not forgive the allegations and insults made towards him.

On Dec 4 last year, the media reported that Anwar’s former research assistant, Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, had made a statutory declaration alleging that Anwar had assaulted him on Oct 2, 2018 but the Port Dickson Member of Parliament had denied the claim, stating that he had been busy with campaigning for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election at the time. — Bernama