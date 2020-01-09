Putra veep questioned by police for criticising Puchong school’s CNY decor

Serdang police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan speaks during a news conference at the Serdang police headquarters, January 9, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SERDANG, Jan 9 — Police today questioned Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz as part of their probe into the Chinese New Year decorations at a Puchong school which had triggered a national uproar.

Serdang police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan confirmed that Mohd Khairul had his statement recorded this morning.

“He was one of the individuals questioned this morning.

“Others including the school, its teachers, and the Teacher-Parent Association, have also co-operated in facilitating the investigations. If need be, they will be called in again,” he said during a press conference at the Serdang police headquarters.

Ismadi said police are currently investigating two police reports lodged regarding the incident.

He, however, did not disclose any information regarding the person who lodged the report and who it was against.

Ismadi said investigations will be conducted under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code for intent to incite or the likelihood of doing so to any class or community of persons to commit any offence any other class of community of persons.

“The investigations will also be conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, for improper use of network facilities or services.

“The public should give space to the police to finish the investigations,” Ismadi addded.

He said the reports were made yesterday by individuals outside the school, and not by anyone within the school.

When asked if police had indeed instructed the school to take down the decorations, he said: “We are also looking into it to verify if it occurred or otherwise.”

On Tuesday, Mohd Khairul threatened to lodge a report over the decorations in SMK Bandar Puchong 1 in Bandar Baru Puchong, on the grounds that it was unconstitutional.

He claimed that parents of its Muslim students had complained about it, as it was perceived as an attempt to proselytise a non-Muslim religion to the Muslim students’ sentiments.

Earlier today, Mohd Khairul who is also a lawyer claimed moral victory even as he is under investigation. He made a “V” sign, telling reporters it stood for “victory” instead of peace as is universally understood, when approached at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

He said his name was mentioned 15 times during a Cabinet meeting and that a letter he wrote had led to the school taking down the decoration.

He also proudly said it took seven ministers to have the decoration to be put up again.

Yesterday Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail led a delegation of ministers, deputy ministers, and lawmakers to the school in a show of support.

Also yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said police will investigate the author who penned a letter criticising the decorations at SMK Pusat Bandar Puchong (1).

He said this was because there were elements of intimidation and incitement found in the letter.