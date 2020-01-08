Anwar preaches importance of moderation amid complaints over school’s CNY decor

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim gives his keynote address at the International Unity in Diversity Conference 2020 at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the public to approach situations related to race and religion with moderation.

Amid complaints and threats against a school for its Chinese New Year decoration, Anwar said Malaysians should be encouraged to greet and be kind to one another.



“In general we have to help keep things in moderation. For example, the jawi issue, reactions which are too extreme, it’s not good.



“Similarly with this, as this is Chinese New Year,” Anwar told reporters when met after the Unity in Diversity Conference 2020 held at the Sime Darby Convention Centre here.

The recording of his press conference was made available to Malay Mail.

Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz had threatened to file a police report against SMK Pusat Bandar Puchong (1) for its “religious” Chinese New Year decoration.



The lawyer claimed the decoration to be “unconstitutional”. He further claimed that Muslim parents had complained about the decoration, which they see as an attempt to propagate a non-Islam religion to students.