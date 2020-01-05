Kuching Customs seizes RM800,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes

Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said the case would be investigated under Section 135(1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Jan 5 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department here today announced its confiscation of 1.172 million sticks of smuggled cigarettes valued at RM261,560 on Friday.

Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said the raid conducted on a house suspected of being a cigarette store which was not approved by Customs in Siburan.

She said the total estimated value of the contraband including the amount of Customs duty involved was RM799,887.60.

“The house was forced opened as the owner of the premises could not be traced and the raiding team found the cigarettes kept in the house,” she said.

The case would be investigated under Section 135(1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967, she added. — Bernama