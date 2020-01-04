Sarawak CM confident diving queen Pandelela will excel in Tokyo Olympics Games

Malaysia’s Cheong Jun Hoong and Pandelela Rinong celebrate with their silver medals on the podium at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 10, 2016. ― Reuters pic

KUCHING, Jan 4 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today expressed his confidence that national diving star Pandelela Rinong will bring home medals at the Summer Olympics Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan in July.

“I was told it would be tough as you have to compete among the best in the world, but I think the Tokyo Olympics should be no problem for you,” he told Pandelela at the launch of Block Pandelela, a condominium block at Batu Kawah named after her.

“Your successes at the Olympics and in future events will bring honour to the state and country,” Abang Johari added.

Tenaga Stabil Sdn Bhd, the developer of a group of condominiums, gifted Pandelela a fully furnished unit for winning a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Tenaga Stabil managing director Hong Boon Swee, in his speech, congratulated Pandelela for bringing fame and honour to Sarawak not only from her achievements in the 2016 Olympic Games but also other world events.

“Tenaga Stabil Sdn Bhd is honoured to present to her a fully furnished unit, and also accredited her as our ambassador,” he said.

Pandelela, who is from Bau, said she is fully humbled with the generosity of the developer of the condominium.

She also praised the state government for naming an aquatic centre in Petrajaya after her.

“I will continue to excel in training and hope that I can achieve my best performances in Tokyo,” she added.

She advised other athletes to continue to train harder, strive for excellence and not to give up easily.

“Always challenge yourselves, not just to be strong, but to be stronger,” she added.