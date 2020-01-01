Home minister: Terrorist groups issue in Malaysia handled successfully

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says Malaysia has succeeded in managing the issue of terrorist groups. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 ― Malaysia has succeeded to manage the issue of terrorist groups, although the authorities had to face various challenges, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the success and effectiveness in addressing issues related to terrorist groups were evident when the intelligence of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) managed to intercept and detain terrorists before any untoward attacks.

“This is an achievement even though it is handled by Intelligence Malaysia, using laws such as the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), the Preven­tion of Crime Act (Poca) 1959 and the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015 (Pota).

“I think this is effective even though we will take further steps by adding amendments and bringing it to the Parliament soon,” he told Bernama.

Muhyiddin said Malaysia looks seriously on terrorism elements such as Daesh or other groups found trying to use Malaysia as a base.

“We do not take this lightly and so far what Intelligence Malaysia has done to stop them has been succesful,” he said. ― Bernama