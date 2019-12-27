Malay group declares ‘victory’ after Chinese congress cancelled by court order

Agra president Ashraf Mustaqim (centre) thanked the police for obtaining the court injunction and insisted that despite the so-called 'victory', the group will continue with its struggle to defend Jawi script as part as national education curriculum. — Picture via Facebook/Ashraf Mustaqim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Malay group Angkatan Gerak Minda Malaysia (Agra) said today it has cancelled its plan to protest against the Chinese Organisations Joint Conference tomorrow, after the event was cancelled following a court order.

Its president Ashraf Mustaqim thanked the police for obtaining the court injunction and insisted that despite the so-called “victory”, the group will continue with its struggle to defend Jawi script as part as national education curriculum.

“With this injunction, Agra is ready to cooperate with the police to cancel our assembly early tomorrow for the benefit of the public after the police has successfully played its role in preventing unwanted things from happening.

“However, we would like to emphasize that Agra will never back down in pressuring Dong Zong not to undermine the national spirit, in addition to upholding the Federal Constitution and laws in the Jawi issue,” he told Malay Mail.

Ashraf said he was earlier called by the Kajang police to give statement over Agra’s planned demonstration against the congress tomorrow.

He also urged their allies in this matter, Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) and Malay rights group Perkasa, to continue pressuring Dong Zong to stop rejecting Jawi.

“At the same time, Agra called on all parties to cooperate with us and to denounce and pressure Dong Zong because it was clear that their intention was treacherous and brought chaos within the country for their actions.

“Agra will continue to monitor and gather evidence against Dong Zong to pressure the Registrar of Society to take action for creating this mess,” he said.

Earlier today, Kajang police said they obtained a court order barring organisers from holding the Chinese Organisations Joint Conference in Kajang tomorrow.

They also urged the public to not attend the congress, or any other events held by groups in protest of the former — fearing that riots and affray may happen in response to the event organised by Dong Jiao Zong.

This comes after Malay-Muslim groups said they will hold two demonstrations in protest against the conference: one at the New Era College to try to stop the event and another at Kajang Stadium.

Initially, around 1,000 people were expected to attend the event, from representatives of school boards, parent-teachers associations and alumni associations, to those from the Malay and ethnic Indian communities, to discuss the teaching of the jawi script in vernacular schools.