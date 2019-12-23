Take action against officials but don’t deregister union, Sarawak MTUC urges RoS

Workers are pictured at their respective stations at a factory in Batu Maung November 22, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, Dec 23 ― The Sarawak division of the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) today appealed to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) not deregister Malaysian Trades Union (MTUC), but to take action against its officials involved for omitting or failing to comply with the Union Constitution and any relevant provisions of the Societies Act 1966.

“Such deregistration will put the interests of affiliates and their members and most importantly the millions of workers at risk, and they should not suffer due to the actions of the rogue officials.,” Sarawak MTUC chairman Ibrahim Hamid said.

He said Sarawak MTUC has complied with all provisions of the MTUC Constitutionand the relevant provisions of the Societies Act 1966.

“We have submitted all returns, minutes of meetings and financial statements to RoS through MTUC headquarters,” he said.

“Regrettably, we are not surprised that the shenanigans of the top officials of MTUC has put a 70-year old organisation and almost 200 affiliates who represent more than half a million workers, at risk,” Ibrahim said.

He said Sarawak MTUC is very concerned that RoS has issued the letter under Section 13 the Societies Act that MTUC may be deregistered until and unless the officials can provide acceptable explanations as to why the union should not be registered.

“We believe that the action by the RoS should not taken lightly as it has been done after investigations,” Ibrahim said, adding that Sarawak MTUC has not been informed by union headquarters of any prior investigation.

He said Sarawak MTUC will extend its fullest cooperation to RoS and will provide any relevant information and documents where necessary.

In a statement issued last Friday, the RoS had said a show-cause letter was issued on December 18 after it received complaints on July 2 over MTUC’s alleged mismanagement.

As a result, an investigation paper was opened on August 29.

RoS had given MTUC 30 days from the date of the show-cause letter to reply as to why it should not be deregistered.