Najib says chocolates missing after condo raids belonged to daughter and not him

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Courts Complex December 19, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak clarified today that his daughter, Nooryana Najwa, owned chocolates he alleged were missing after police raided luxury condominium units here linked to his family in May 2018.

The matter was brought up by ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram during Najib's cross examination on the witness stand in his own defence for the alleged RM42 million losses from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at the High Court.

Sithambaram was earlier suggesting to Najib that the former prime minister was “careful” with things and even noted how chocolates had gone missing after police investigators raided the units last year.

Sithambaram: I don’t mean to bring this up. I still recall reading in the papers when police carried out raids in your house, you in fact complained that chocolates were missing?

Najib: My daughter complained to me.

Sithambaram: So you issued a press statement then?

Najib: After she complained. It was her chocolates.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured with daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur August 9, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

To date no individuals have taken responsibility for the chocolates' disappearance. Former Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director and lead investigator Datuk Seri Amar Singh previously asked Najib to provide more information to substantial the allegation.

Najib’s lawyer at the time, Datuk Harpal Singh Grewal, had issued a statement claiming police investigators investigating the 1MDB scandal had helped themselves to food and chocolates at the Pavilion Residence occupied by Najib’s children when the luxury condo unit was raided in May 2018.

In the statement, Najib also expressed disappointment with the “indiscriminate manner” investigators had conducted the raid and seizure of the personal items, which he indicated were “gifts” to the children.