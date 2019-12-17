Syed Saddiq moots youth quota in GLC management

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman attends the opening of the KL Youth Summit 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre December 17, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman called today for a policy that guarantees youth appointments for top posts in government-linked companies, suggesting a quota similar to that reserved for women.

This comes after the Muar MP pushed for more youth inclusion in decision-making at the governmental level, during the opening of the KL Youth Summit 2019 here this morning.

Syed Saddiq said there is a notable absence of youths holding senior positions GLCs, and that youth representation in the Pakatan Harapan administration may have increased but remains inadequate.

“We want to make sure youth appointments becomes a normal trend up to the point that the government doesn’t have to force it, but the public will question where are they,” he told reporters on the sidelines.

“When there are vacancies, do you hear of any youth getting the job?

“(The policy) should be similar to what the government did for women, to get 30 per cent as directors and in the board.”

This morning, the minister told a forum that youths have played an extensive role in the country’s growth, rejecting views that the younger generation was incapable or lacking experience.

To prove his point, he said it was the young generation of corporate figures who played a role in rebuilding government companies that nearly tanked during the 1997-1998 Asian Financial Crisis, many of whom remain successful to this day.

Today’s event is a prelude to the KL Summit 2019 proper. The summit is the brainchild of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who sees the meeting as a platform to enhance cooperation among Muslim nations, including possible new trade deals.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani are among the biggest names to attend. Pakistan, Qatar and Indonesia will also participate in the four-day summit.

The KL Summit 2019 will take place from December 18 to 21.