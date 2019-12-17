Mentri besar: Kedah to release tourism brochures in Mandarin

Mukhriz said he hoped the move would attract more Chinese tourists to the state. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR SETAR, Dec 17 — Kedah will release brochures in Mandarin for tourism products in the state to facilitate visitors from China.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said this was in line with the increasing number of Chinese tourists to Malaysia, thereby attracting them to visit Kedah.

“We will look at the places of focus and the places we want to promote to tourists. We have to do the menus in Mandarin too because sometimes they don't know how to eat Malaysian food.

“Previously, we were not promoting Kedah because we were not confident enough with the existing tourism products but now a better promotion process is underway to attract more tourists,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Mukhriz launched the Kedah Tourism Directory, which is one of the platforms to introduce the state’s tourism and cultural products through a package provided in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

“This directory is one of our efforts to tell the world about all the tourist attractions in Kedah Darul Aman,” he said. — Bernama