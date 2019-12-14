RTD personnel rams into five vehicles after allegedly robbing disabled man in KL (VIDEO)

KL Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said several witnesses who saw the incident went on to chase the suspect and asked him to stop the vehicle, but the suspect drove on and rammed into several vehicles before he was nabbed by the public. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 ― A Road Transport Department (RTD) personnel who had allegedly robbed a man with disabilities (OKU) earlier ended up ramming into several vehicles while being pursued by a group of motorcyclists here yesterday.

In the 4.50pm incident in Jalan Changkat here, the 25-year-old suspect hit five vehicles along Jalan Pudu here in a bid to escape.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said based on a witness’ statement, the suspect allegedly pushed the disabled man out of his car.

“Several witnesses who saw the incident went on to chase the suspect and asked him to stop the vehicle, but the suspect drove on and rammed into several vehicles before he was nabbed by the public in Jalan Brunei Utara at 5.20pm,” he said in a statement here today.

No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding the suspect was taken to the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters for further investigation.

Two videos featuring a Perodua Myvi driver ramming into several vehicles, went viral on social media yesterday. ― Bernama