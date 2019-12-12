Perlis govt does not reject proposal to place MACC officers in MB’s office

The Perlis government does not reject the proposal of the MACC to place its officials in the office of the mentri besar. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KANGAR, Dec 12 — The Perlis government does not reject the proposal of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to place its officials in the office of the mentri besar.

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the state government only wanted to study the suitability before accepting the proposal.

“The government has previously proposed the same thing in accordance with Service Circular No. 6 of 2013 on the establishment of an integrity unit in all public agencies.

“This unit is comprehensive and not only focuses on combating corruption alone but also involves other aspects related to discipline that lead to unwanted elements in the public service,” he said when winding up debate on Perlis Budget 2020 at the State Legislative Assembly today.

The assembly adjourned sine die. — Bernama