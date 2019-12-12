Homemade food products exempted from price control during festive seasons, says deputy minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen said cookies or food products prepared at home for sale during festive seasons are exempted from the price control order. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Cookies or food products prepared at home for sale during festive seasons are exempted from the price control order, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen.

He said the ministry will not be taking action under the Price Control (Labelling By Manufacturers, Importers, Producers or Wholesalers) Order 1980 for homemade food products.

“However, this exemption is not applicable to those factories or companies involved in food manufacturing,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building, today.

Chong was responding to reports by Chinese portals yesterday that there were associations in Penang alleging the government was imposing price control on homemade food products.

He said the exemption was also due to certain food demands during festive seasons which allows the sellers to generate extra income.

Chong added the ministry’s officers have also been alerted on the matter. — Bernama