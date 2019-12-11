Selangor MB heads list of state award recipients

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari speaks to reporters after a Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam July 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLANG, Dec 11 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari heads a list of 91 awards, honours and medals recipients in Selangor, in conjunction with the 74th birthday of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today.

Amirudin was awarded the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (SPMS) which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Prof Datin Paduka Aini Ideris received the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (SSIS) which carries the title ‘Datuk Setia’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka Setia’ for women.

The ceremony was held at the Istana Shah Alam here.

Leading the list of nine recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk Paduka Mahkota Selangor (DPMS) which carries the title ‘Datuk’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka’ for women is Selangor Shariah Chief Judge Mohamad Adib Husain.

Other DPMS recipients were Malaysian Ambassador to Sweden Nur Ashikin Mohd Taib, deputy chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Vice Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob, Army Headquarters Assistant Chief of Staff Major Gen. Datuk Badrul Hisham Muhammad and Selangor Water Authority (LUAS) director Datuk Ir Hashim Osman.

Also receiving the DPMS was YTL Power International Berhad managing director Datuk Yeoh Seok Hong, Selangor deputy State Secretary (Management) Zamani Ahmad Mansor, UPM deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation) Prof Zulkifli Idrus and UPM Bursar Zulkiflee Othman.

Meanwhile, a total of eight people received the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (DSIS) (Second Class) which carries the title ‘Datuk’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka’ for women.

They were members of the Selangor Royal Family, Syed Haizam Hishamuddin Putra Jamalullail Syed Anwar Jamalullail and Raja Muzaffar Raja Redzwa.

Other recipients were assistant Chief of Communications and Electronics Division of Malaysian Armed Forces headquarters First Admiral Shamsuddin Ludin, director-general of National Hydrographic Centre Rear Admiral Hanafiah Hassan and Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat.

The other three recipients were Zikay Group Berhad Group managing director Datuk Mohd Khay Ibrahim, Selangor Sultan’s Office protocol officer Ahmad Fasal Zakaria and Tanjung Balai Group director Yap Chong Heong.

For the Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Selangor (SMS), 13 individuals received the award including head of Operations and Construction Division of the Royal Malaysian Navy Headquarters, Captain Mahadzir Mokhtar, Malaysian Army headquarters Royal Intelligence Corps director Col. Idros Muhammad and Kuala Selangor Land and District Office district officer Mohd Faizal Abdul Raji.

In addition, 13 other individuals also received the Darjah Kebesaran Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (SIS), including a member of Selangor Royal Family Tengku Munazirah Tengku Abdul Samad Shah Alhaj, assistant Chief of Engineering Services, Western Naval Logistics Headquarters Royal Malaysian Navy Commander Zailara Zainal and Worldwide Holdings Berhad, chief operating officer (environment) Zamri Abdul Rahman.

A total of 20 individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor (AMS) while 19 received the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (AIS) and seven received the Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (BPC).

This year, the state government received 2,268 applications and of these, 958 were nominated for awards and titles.

Out of the 958 nominees, only 19 individuals were selected to receive the Selangor awards and titles. — Bernama