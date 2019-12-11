Sabah Pakatan Youth leaders want own runner for Kimanis, not Warisan

Datuk Seri Anifah Aman has held the Sabah parliamentary seat since 1999 when it was originally called Beaufort until the name change to Kimanis in 2004. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Youth leaders of Sabah's Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be seeking to persuade their top leadership to field a candidate from one of their four component parties in the forthcoming Kimanis parliamentary by-election, instead of the state's ruling Parti Warisan.

Warisan is allied to PH but is not a member of the coalition.

Sabah PKR Youth chief Raymond Ahuar said a consensus was reached with his counterparts in a meeting yesterday barring DAP which abstained saying it is neutral on the choice of candidate, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Ahuar also called for a meeting between PH and Warisan to discuss the choice of candidate for the by-election.

Datuk Seri Anifah Aman has held the Sabah parliamentary seat since 1999 when it was originally called Beaufort until the name change to Kimanis in 2004.

A five-judge panel led by Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat last Monday dismissed Anifah’s appeal against the Election Court’s August 16 ruling, upholding the decision to cancel his victory in the 14th general election last year.

Anifah, running on a Barisan Nasional ticket, won the federal seat by a narrow 156-majority over Warisan candidate Karim Bujang.

The Kimanis division head subsequently filed a petition on June 18, 2018, to challenge the results, which eventually led to the Election Court's ruling.