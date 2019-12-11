Philip Morris Malaysia named top employer in implementation of ‘people-first’ HR policies

Chinmay Sharma (director people and culture), Amba Chan (director of finance), Veronica Choo (head of corporate communications) and Kang Tae Koo (managing director, Philip Morris Malaysia) pose with the Equal-Salary certificate.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Philip Morris Malaysia (PMM) has been named Top Employer 2020 by the Top Employers Institute.

To be certified as a top employer, chief executive officer David Plink of Top Employers Institute said an organisation has to prove that the implementation of their people strategies enriches the working environment of their employees.

"The certified participants are a shining example of a dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for a better world of work. Congratulations!" Plink said in a statement today.

Organisations certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive ‘people-first’ Human Resources practices, the statement added.

Meanwhile expressing gratitude towards its employees, PMM director of people and culture, Chinmay Sharma, said its employees are its greatest asset, and they are the reason that PMM is here today.

“Our success in advancing towards a smoke-free vision and creating a new type of future and transforming our company depends on the passion and hard work of our people who come to work each day.

"Our employees understand the work that we are doing towards a smoke-free future and how it is centered around making a positive impact to the lives of millions of smokers in Malaysia, their families, and communities.

"Hence, we have an obligation to provide them with the tools and development opportunities to learn and grow as professionals. This is what makes PMM an employer of choice,” said Sharma.

In addition to being named Top Employer 2020, PMM is also recognised as the first equal-salary certified company in Malaysia earlier this year.

The certification proves that PMM pays its female and male employees equally for the same job or work of equal value, and reflects the company’s commitment to equality, inclusion and diversity in the workplace.

Top Employers Institute is a global authority on recognising excellence in people practices.

It helps to accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work.

Through the Top Employers Institute certification programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice.

Established more than 28 years ago, the institute has certified over 1,500 organisations in 118 countries.