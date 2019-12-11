Penang Structure Plan 2030 gazetted, says Chow

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said RSNPP 2030 is a revised version of the development plans laid out in RSNPP 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 11 — The state government today announced that the Penang Structure Plan (RSNPP) 2030 was successfully gazetted on October 24.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said RSNPP 2030 is a revised version of the development plans laid out in RSNPP 2020.

“The gazetting of RSNPP 2030 is a reflection of the state government’s commitment to ensuring a clearer direction of development plans for Penang until 2030.

“It is hoped that RSNPP 2030 will serve as the main guideline and reference to the state government machinery in ensuring that all policies and proposed projects especially high impact ones can be implemented for the benefit of the people,” he told a press conference here today.

Also present was State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo.

Meanwhile, Jagdeep said the state government was looking into the preparation of a Local Plan which is a statutory plan that will set out the policies and strategic planning of the structure plan into a more detailed land use map for the Local Planning Authority.

He said there would be two local plans namely for the island and Seberang Perai.

“The Seberang Perai Local Plan is expected to be gazetted by June 2020 while the Penang Island Local Plan is scheduled to be gazetted by December 2020,” he said. — Bernama