Perlis govt proposes RM253.97m budget for 2020

KANGAR, Dec 10 — The Perlis government today proposed a budget of RM253.97 million for 2020, with an estimated deficit of RM64.15 million.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the budget with revenue estimated at RM106.30 million provides RM170.45 million for operating expenditure and RM83.52 million for development expenditure.

“Of the total allocation for development, RM50 million are loans from the federal government meant for the construction of the State Secretary Office Complex and Istana Raja Muda Perlis,” he said when tabling the 2020 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Azlan said the distribution of the development expenditure would be made through six main agencies, namely the State Secretary Office (RM16.10 million), Public Work Department (RM55.45 million), Agriculture Department (RM3.51 million), Veterinary Services Department (RM0.51 million), Drainage and Irrigation Department (RM7.45 million) and Forestry Department (RM0.5 million).

He said the budget would emphasise on two main focus points, namely generating sustainable economic growth and improving the quality of life of the people in Perlis.

“Under the first focus point, the state government seeks to strengthen the value of private investment so that it will remain as the key driver of the state’s economic growth by setting up the Perlis State Investment Monitoring Committee chaired by the Mentri Besar to reduce bureaucratic red tape and to ensure smooth implementation of development projects,” he said.

Azlan said there are currently 21 projects under review, 17 projects at the planning stage and four projects at the implementation stage.

Under the second focus point, he said the government seeks to improve the quality of life of its people including by upgrading the quality of water supply, roads, river infrastructure.

“The state government is also concerned about the flash flood woes faced by the people and hence, RM2.45 million is allocated to minimise the incidence of floods in several areas across the state,” he added. — Bernama