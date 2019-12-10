Another flood relief centre opens in Johor as number of evacuees rises to 711

JOHOR BARU, Dec 10 — Another relief centre has been opened to accommodate flood victims in the Kota Tinggi district, bringing to five, the number of flood relief centres opened in Johor.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon, in a statement today, said the latest relief centre was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Mawai, at 9.34pm yesterday to accommodate 20 victims, involving seven families, who were evacuated from Kampung Mawai Baru, Kampung Mawai Lama and Kampung Haji Mohd Jambi.

As at 8am today, there are 711 flood evacuees from 180 families in the Kota Tinggi district, he added.

Besides the one at SK Mawai, the other relief centres are at SK Teluk Ramunia, with 46 flood victims from 13 families, Kota Tinggi Vocational College (526 victims from 133 families), Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan New Kota (67 people from 13 families) and Dewan Seri Teratai Batu 4, with 52 flood victims, involving 14 families.

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said the floods in Kota Tinggi affected Taman Aman, Kampung Jawa, Taman Mawai, Kampung Mawai Baru, Kampung Changi, Kampung Baru, Kampung Jomis Bukit Raja, Kampung Sepak Ulu, Kampung Lukut, Kampung Mawai Lama and Kampung Haji Mohd Jambi.

So far, there is no road closure because of the floods, he said in a statement. — Bernama