Don’t bite the hand that fed you, Puteri Umno delegate tells Malay community

Wanita Umno delegates attend the 2019 Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — A Puteri Umno delegate today reminded the Malay community, not to forget Umno’s past deeds and affirmative action policies that ensured comfort in their lives in the past.

Nurul Syazwani Noh said Umno having governed the country since its independence had introduced various education policies and programs that created countless Malay professionals.

Among the policies, she pointed out was the Article 153 of the Federal Constitution which protects the special position of the Malays.

“Article 153 had specified how the federal government protects the special position of the Malays such as providing quota in the public sector, scholarship and education.

“Without these policies, the Malays would still be regressing in education and profession.

“These policies have created many young professionals from local universities and abroad, most of which are from the rural areas and B40s,’’ she said referring to those living within the bottom 40 per cent of the income groups.

Nurul Shazwani was debating Puteri Umno Chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan’s policy speech at the party wing’s annual general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here today.

Nurul Shazwani, however, lamented that many Malays who had benefitted from such policies have now forgotten that Umno was responsible for their success,

“Many now including my friends have forgotten that the comfort and opportunity they achieved are based on Umno’s policies.

“Many of these people who benefitted from these policies and became successful are now even willing to become DAP’s representative,’’ she said.