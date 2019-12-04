Anwar’s aide claims disgruntled ex-PKR member out to create unrest ahead of congress

Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak today said a former party member is out to create trouble and unrest before the party National Congress scheduled to begin tomorrow. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak today said a former party member is out to create trouble and unrest before the party National Congress scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Farhash accused former party member, Badrul Hisham Shaharin, of being the puppet master behind the scenes of today’s press conference by former party researcher, Muhammad Yusuff Rawther, who alleged that a party leader had committed an ‘insidious’ crime against him.

Muhammad Yusuff also claimed that police had failed to take action against Farhash for assaulting him in May at the PKR president’s office in Petaling Jaya.

Responding to the claims Farhash in a statement said: “In light of the upcoming PKR National Congress, it is expected that there would be those out to create some kind of unrest and turmoil among the members.

“The press conference by Muhammad Yusuff Rawther which was masterminded by Badrul Hisham Saharin or ‘Chegubard’ is obviously a feeble effort to tarnish the party image – the work of an unhappy ex-member making a fuss because he has been sidelined.”

Chegubard had his lifetime membership terminated three years ago after he was found to be tarnishing the party image and also causing divisions among members.

He had alleged that there were some wrongdoings in Selangor Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s administration with regards to the purported re-zoning of the Paya Indah Wetlands.

“Chegubard seems to be working with Yusuff, an ex-researcher at Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s office who was sacked for indiscipline.

“Yusuff is the grandson of the late SM Mohamed Idris who led the Consumer Association of Penang (CAP) for many years and was also a close friend of Anwar.

“This is a clear example of someone out to seek vengeance and willing to let himself be manipulated and used to fulfill his own agenda,” added Farhash who is also Anwar’s political secretary.

Chegubard was the former Rembau PKR division chief. In 2016, the PKR disciplinary board decided to sack Chegubard under Clause 41.7 of the party constitution for damaging the image of the party and causing divisions among the members by defying party’s orders.

With the dismissal, all positions held by Chegubard under the party were stripped.

Earlier today, Yusuff Rawther held a press conference, which was shown live on Facebook, saying that no action has been taken towards Farhash nor Anwar following his police report.

The PKR National Congress is set to take place in Melaka tomorrow.