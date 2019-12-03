HR Ministry wants 60pc of SPM leavers to enter vocational training

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks to the press at the launch of SkilssMalaysia 2.0:Skills4all at the Perak Industrial Training Institute in Ipoh December 3, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 3 — Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran today said the government is aiming for at least 60 per cent of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates to pursue Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET).

Kulasegaran said that this would add 35 per cent more people to the country’s pool of skilled workers.

“There are still a lot of vacancies in the ministry’s TVET institutions. Our maximum capacity is about 22,500.

“Last year, we had about 16,000 students, and this year, it increased to about 18,000. We still have a lot more places to be filled,” he told reporters during the launch of the SkillsMalaysia 2.0:Skills4all; Towards New Collar Jobs at the Perak Industrial Training Institute here.

Separately, Kulasegaran said that SkillsMalaysia 2.0 is an outreach programme and platform that aims to increase the collaboration among ministries and agencies.

“It’s a different concept. All this while, students and people have come to the institution to study TVET programmes, but now, we are going to the rural areas and villages, including Felda settlements, so that everybody can be skilled in this country.

“These skills can differ and the government wants to empower them,” he said.

Kulasegaran said having more skilled workers will lead to higher incomes and productivity.

Earlier in his speech, Kulasegaran said his ministry will also introduce more high-tech training under SkillsMalaysia 2.0, such as virtual and augmented reality.

“Among the areas which are currently in high demand is cybersecurity. Therefore, we will offer this programme in TVET institutions and as part of skills training,” he said.