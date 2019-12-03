Gobind: OKU will get 50pc discount for new .my domain registration from Jan 1

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks during the Level Up KL Biz 2019 closing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2019. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 3 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia has good news for OKU in conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (OKU) celebration today.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo in a statement here announced that MYNIC, an agency under the ministry and the official registrar of the .MY Internet domain in Malaysia, will be giving a discount of 50 per cent, from RM120 to RM60, to OKU from January 1, 2020 for new registration on the domain.

He said among the advantages of using the .MY domain were that searching for websites by customers will be easier and faster, and website security would be more assured, this boosting confidence of customers.

“This initiative will encourage the OKU group to increase their online activities so that they can benefit from the digital economy now,” he said.

With the announcement of this special discount, he said it would ensure that no group was left behind the global digital revolution and the Industrial Revolution 4.0 where use of various technological applications will become part of daily life of society.

“This initiative shows the continued commitment of the government to provide the best to the people, especially those who need assistance,” he said, adding that MYNIC plays a key role in driving the digital economy and that the use of the .MY domain would give a positive impact for businesses conducted online.

Further information on the discount can be obtained from December 5 at the MYNIC website at www.mynic.my or calling its Customer Care Hotline 1-300-88-7277 .

Gobind added that the initiative was also in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and the theme for this year’s International Day of People with Disablities which is ‘Penyertaan OKU: Tiada Yang Tertinggal Dalam Agenda Pembangunan 2030’ (OKU Participation: No one is left behind in the Development Agenda 2030).

“KKMM (the ministry) is also always striving to empower the rakyat (people) especially in ensuring all layers of society have access to the Internet because it is a basic amenity now,” he said.

The minister further said that in June this year, he had asked telecommunication providers to consider giving a discount on broadband service to the OKU and was happy to note that it resulted in discounts of between RM10 and RM15 for certain smartphone pre-paid and post-paid packages. — Bernama