Vote of no confidence? PKR division not Parliament, info chief reminds disgruntled party members

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — PKR Information Chief PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin today reminded disgruntled members that any motion or proposal they wish to introduce must be done at the party’s divisional level.

This follows PKR Youth leader Nazrin Idham Razali’s proposal for a vote of no-confidence against party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, days before the party National Congress is to be held in Melaka.

Akin said the motion does not carry any weight and is likely an effort to merely taunt party leaders.

“This is not Parliament that we have a vote of no confidence.

“The appropriate channel for a motion must be made at the party’s division level annual general meeting and we observed that each of the [division] annual general meeting has been done perfectly with not one motion related to this,” he said.

Akin also said that the motion was not prominent and is not taken seriously by the party.

Last Saturday, Nazrin had posted on his Facebook page a proposal for a no-confidence motion against Anwar as PKR president, following infighting within the ruling party as well as the expulsion of divisional leaders Zakaria Abdul Hamid, Muhamad Mizan Adli Mohd Nor and Mohd Ramly Ahmad as the youth wing’s permanent chairman and its deputy chairman respectively.

Nazrin had signed off the proposal through the public statement as the PKR Lembah Pantai Youth vice-chief, while also naming three other Lembah Pantai PKR Youth leaders as alleged co-signees.

PKR communications director and PKR Lembah Pantai division chief Fahmi Fadzil has however debunked the alleged bid for a vote of no confidence against Anwar, stressing that no such motion has been approved by PKR Lembah Pantai Youth at its annual general meeting and that Nazrin himself had not attended such meetings.