PKR VP says absentee leaders unhappy with party decisions should go

PKR vice president Chang Lih Kang says senior party leaders should be standing by the party rather than criticising it openly through the media. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― PKR vice president Chang Lih Kang said senior party leaders should resign if they cannot abide by the decision to sack two members over alleged corruption.

He said they should be standing by the party rather than criticising it openly through the media.

“After the decision to sack Zakaria Hamid and another member was made in the Central Committee Council (MPP), several senior leaders of the party have voiced their disagreement openly in the media.

“I would like to remind these leaders that they are part of the decision-making body. They have every right to raise their concern or dissidence in the meeting, but not in the media after the issue has been decided.

Chang also told party leaders need to attend internal meetings if they expect to know of PKR’s affairs and decisions.

“If you forgo your right to decide, you are not qualified to make a fuss over decisions made by others in the meeting. Collective responsibility is simple organisational discipline, that should be respected and upheld not only in Cabinet or political parties, but all organisations.

“Attending party meetings is a pivotal responsibility of leaders, respecting party’s decision is equally important. Party will not compromise organisational principles just to cater the unhappy few.

“If leaders cannot toe party line, the most honourable thing for them to do is to quit,’’ said Chang.

Yesterday,PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin accused her party's disciplinary board yesterday of selective action for expelling former Bera PKR division chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid and Ismail Dul Hadi on grounds of corruption and bribery.

The party said it made the decision based on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s recommendation but the agency said yesterday it did this by mistake.