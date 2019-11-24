Bangkok-based institute to honour Dr Siti Hasmah with nation building award

NBII said the award is in recognition of Dr Siti Hasmah’s contributions in drug abuse control, women’s health, family planning, development of rural women as well as in adult literacy in Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, the wife of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, will be awarded the Women’s Nation-Building Award by the Bangkok-based Nation Building Institute International (NBII).

NBII said the award is in recognition of Dr Siti Hasmah’s contributions in drug abuse control, women’s health, family planning, development of rural women as well as in adult literacy in Malaysia.

The award ceremony will be held during NBII’s International Conference on Nation-Building 2019 from November 26 and 27 at the Majestic Hotel here.

The two-day conference is in collaboration with the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) and Centre for Research, Advisory and Technology (CREATE).

The conference’s theme “Connecting Government, Business and Civil Society Towards the Development of a High-income Nation”, aims to bring global experts across diverse sectors to share their perspectives on collaborative connection to move a country towards becoming a high-income nation.

Among the key speakers at the event will be former Thai prime minister General Chavalit Yongchaiyudh, MIER chairman Tan Sri Kamal Salih, NBII chairman Prof Kriengsak Chareonwongsak, and Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s former chairman Tan Sri Sulaiman Mahbob.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin is also scheduled to attend.